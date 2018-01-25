OskarProphecy and Omniscient Art Team Up for Musical Duo, PROPHETS

OskarProphecy and Omniscient Art have teamed up to create a musical duo entitled PROPHETS. The name suits the brand – both artists contribute an interesting rhyme scheme and content that actually means something. A fresh outlook.

In preparation for their full collaborative project, self-titled PROPHETS, the two have released a fresh single.

Zero Point is the perfect introduction to the two musicians collectively. Omniscient Art’s crisp production clearly comes in handy, especially when paired with both rappers’ articulate and clear-punched bars.

Stream Zero Point on Spotify now and look forward to the full PROPHETS project releasing on January 31st.