LISTEN: Soul Culture Teams Up with PitchForPennies for LARI PATI Playlist

LARI PATI is Indy’s first and only crowd-sourced club banger. We all know the feeling – you’re at a club and the DJ is spinning out-played and out-dated radio tracks, rather than the songs that your crew really wants to hear. Indianapolis’s PitchForPennies is aiming to change this trend.

We’ve shared the LARI PATI movement before. LARI PATI allows Indy’s partygoers to contribute their own musical selections in an effort to encourage more engaged and interactive party scenes in the area. Above all, the goal is to “break the myth that Indy is behind when it comes to what’s cool and what’s hot.”

In preparation for the very first LARI PATI live event, PitchForPennies has teamed up with some of the Midwest’s music lovers, including Soul Culture, for a series of playlists. Take a listen on Apple Music and start getting excited for March!

Here’s the collaborative playlists:

In other news, PitchForPennies just released a teaser for the newest LARI PATI City Love project. Hopefully this is foreshadowing pop merch that illustrates some of Indy’s most popular hood catch phrases. Yet another sign that LARI PATI is epitomizing the culture of Indianapolis’s people in true light, not just for social media hype.