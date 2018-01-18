WATCH: Soul Culture Winter 2018 Lookbook Video

Here’s the first of many Soul Culture lookbook videos!

Your style should be an illustration of your personality. The clothing and accessories that you wear oftentimes directly reflects on the type of person you are or the things that you love to do.

These videos will highlight functional and fun style trends for each season, including a blend of affordable mainstream brands and local Midwest designers. My goal is to provide outfit ideas that can easily inspire your everyday style – functional, practical, and fly.

I absolutely love statement pieces! Since I’m in the Corporate World for 8 hours of everyday, I enjoy pairing patterned slacks with basic button ups and tops. When I’m in my own element, writing blog posts in coffee shops or exploring the city, statements can be made with bold graphic tees and even bolder accessories.

Each clothing item is listed in the video’s description in case you’re feeling super-inspired.

Music for this video was provided by Eagletuck’s 1996MONTANA, an Indianapolis-based R&B artist who deserves more hype. Show him some love!