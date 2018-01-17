LISTEN: Willis x “PUMP FAKE”

Willis’ winning streak continues.

With his last track release, we highlighted his growth in confidence. He’s no longer the standalone misfit with qualms about his success as a musician in this industry. Nope. At this point, Willis is bursting through the door with his talents – whether you’re asking for it or not.

I’m especially a fan of the Jordan references… See what moving to Chicago does to you?

I never pump brakes, cousin.

Listen to PUMP FAKE.

Unfortunately PUMP FAKE won’t be available outside of Soundcloud “because of the sample.” Still worth the listen.