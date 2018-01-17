Willis @willyfromindy for Soul Culture @soulcultureblog

LISTEN: Willis x “PUMP FAKE”

Music by Bria

Willis’ winning streak continues.

With his last track release, we highlighted his growth in confidence. He’s no longer the standalone misfit with qualms about his success as a musician in this industry. Nope. At this point, Willis is bursting through the door with his talents – whether you’re asking for it or not.

I’m especially a fan of the Jordan references… See what moving to Chicago does to you?

I never pump brakes, cousin.

Listen to PUMP FAKE.

Unfortunately PUMP FAKE won’t be available outside of Soundcloud “because of the sample.” Still worth the listen.

 

