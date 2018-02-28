Ditch Your Saturday Night Plans and Head to The Pop Up Shop

Streetwear shop, Quality Indy, is teaming up with Naptown Thrift for The Pop Up Shop: a vintage clothing and streetwear experience headlined by some of Indy’s own hip-hop artists.

The event will feature performances by Mula Kkhan, Double A, and Willis – three extremely talented artists who have all been featured by Soul Culture.

My favorite part about this event isn’t its highly anticipated performances or even the presumed inventory of A1 vintage throw backs, it’s the collaborative merchandise exclusive to event attendees. Naptown Thrift and Quality are producing one of a kind hoodies reduxing the Enron logo for the Indianapolis community. Each colorway is unique in sizing, so be sure to line up exactly at 11am ET to cop the color you like.

Unfortunately, the hoodie won’t be available to those outisde of Indy. All the more reason to ditch your plans and hit I-65 for The Pop Up.

Follow Naptown Thrift and Quality Indy on Instagram for updates.